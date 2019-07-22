'Black Widow' to 'Blade' reboot: Marvel unveils upcoming films, series in Phase 4

Washington D.C.: Are you ready for Marvel's future movies and series? Marvel Studios' Phase Four of its Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will include 10 movies and Disney+ series when it launches next year.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage at Comic-Con to unveil the Phase 4 of the MCU, which includes 'Black Widow,' Disney+ shows and sequels to 'Thor', 'Black Panther', 'Captain Marvel, 'Doctor Strange' among several other films and series, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Presenting at the famous Hall H panel at Comic-Con, Feige unveiled the line-up of movies with Hollywood's biggest stars on stage, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Kumail Nanjiani, Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson and more.

Along with 'The Eternals' project announcement, which will hit the theatres on November 6, 2020, Marvel shared the upcoming slate of films and series. Many of the upcoming shows will release on Disney+.

Fans can expect to see 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier', 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings', 'WandaVision', 'Loki', 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'Hawkeye', 'What If...?', 'Black Widow' and 'Blade' (TBD).

'Black Widow', which releases on May 1, 2020, will star Scarlett Johansson, who will reprise her role as the former assassin. The movie also stars Rachel Weisz and will be directed by Kate Shortland.

'Falcon and the Winter Soldier', which is scheduled to release in Fall 2020, will star Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who will reprise their roles for the show. The show will stream on Disney's upcoming Disney+ streaming service.

'The Eternals', which hits the big screen on November 6, 2020, stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajax, along with 'Game Of Thrones' fame Richard Madden as Ikarus, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. Chloe Zhao is directing the film.

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' will release on February 12, 2021. The MCU will get its first Asian superhero, the skilled martial artist Shang-Chi. The film will star Simu Liu and will be directed by Deston Daniel Cretton. It will also star Tony Leung as the real Mandarin(Ben Kingsley played an imposter version in Iron Man 3) and Awkwafina is also to star in the film.

'WandaVision', which is scheduled to release in Spring, 2021, will stream on Disney+. It will follow the adventures of the Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff and Vision. According to the announcement, the show will be set after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame'. The original actors will reprise their roles.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', which releases on May 7, 2021, will star Benedict Cumberbatch, who is all set to return. The movie will also co-star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. Feige mentioned that this movie would be directly tied to the 'WandaVision' show.