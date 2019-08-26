'Black Widow' poster reveals Natasha Romanoff's new suit and David Harbour as Red Guardian

Washington D.C.: Start saving up because 'Black Widow' is finally going to get the spotlight all to herself next May and you don't want to miss it! Marvel fans have been desperately waiting for the first official look of Scarlett Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff from the long-awaited film 'Black Widow'.

While there's still no footage to feast on, the very first poster for the film has landed and it is everything!

Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development and Concept Artist Andy Park shared the poster on Twitter, writing, "BLACK WIDOW!!! Official D23 poster I had the honour of painting. She's very near and dear to me since it's the gazillionth time I've concept designed/painted her. What a cast and crew."