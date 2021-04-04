Black Widow: New trailer shows Natasha Romanoff confronting darker parts of her past

Stepping into its phase four with a hard thump, Marvel studios on Saturday dropped a new trailer of its upcoming spy-thriller 'Black Widow', which is undoubtedly one of the highest anticipated movies of 2021.

The movie, which will explore the time period between 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' when Natasha was on the run will be released on July 9, this year. Considering it'll be the first film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johannson can be seen high on the action quotient throughout the trailer.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer is enough for fans to go down memory lane and fall in love with Marvel all over again with the background music reminiscing the avengers' time. It shows Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronting the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.