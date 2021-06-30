'Black Widow' Early Reviews: Scarlett Johansson's superhero flick is a worthy epilogue to an MCU pillar

Scarlett Johansson's much-awaited solo superhero outing 'Black Widow', which was delayed several times since its original release date in May 2020, premiered on Tuesday evening at events in Los Angeles, New York and London. The film has received rave reviews from critics and fans on social media.

'Black Widow' has Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, Florence Pugh is starring as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz will be Melina. The movie is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

The spy-thriller, which is one of the highest anticipated movies of 2021, explores the time period between 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' when Natasha was on the run. It shows Natasha Romanoff confronting the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.

Reacting to the film, a fan wrote, "#BlackWidow: It’s sort of like a Big Mac. It satisfied my expectations, was enjoyable in the moment and added absolutely nothing meaningful to my day. Did I mention it’s at least 4 years late?"

Another user tweeted: "Marvel Studios #BlackWidow is the best mcu solo film one and of the best CBMs I've ever seen. Scarlett Johansson gives one of the best performances of her career. Florence Pugh’s #YelenaBelova is great as well, can’t wait to see more of her in Hawkeye."

Check out the first reviews here: