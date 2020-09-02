Bit too much: Mariah Carey compares her Diamond albums to Marie Curie's Nobel Prize; gets trolled

Singer Mariah Carey, who has been in the industry for about three decades and has given multiple hits like 'Hero', 'We belong together' and 'All I want for Christmas', recently got trolled for comparing her Diamond albums to French-Polish physicist Marie Curie's Nobel Prize.

Comedian Eileen Mary O'Connell had tweeted, "Thinking about the time that I said that I was distantly related to Marie Curie and a guy explained 'It’s pronounced Mariah Carey'." Replying to the Twitter thread, the singer wrote, "She has 2 Nobel prizes, I have 2 Diamond albums, we're practically the same person."

The tweet didn't go down well with a section of twitter for obvious reasons and Mariah Carey got trolled for comparing herself to the Nobel laureate. A user wrote, "The world will get to an end soon if it is filled with people who only want to have fun and enjoy lives. One Nobel price is worth 10000000000000000 singers"

Another comment read, "As much as I love GOOD music, which by the way I have high standards for, the comparison of a performing artist with a world renown scientist seems a bit too much for good taste. So, my most sincere admiration for your vocal competencies, but comparing them with a genius mind..."

"You are not practically the same person on any level. I'm not undermining you. There is just zero comparison. None," read a comment.