'Birds Of Prey' title tweaked after slow box office start

Actor Margot Robbie's latest anti-hero ensemble feature "Birds of Prey" has reportedly being marketed by Warner Bros with a new title in the wake of dismal opening weekend score.

Robbie reprise her "Suicide Squad" character of Harley Quinn in the film, which was officially titled "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)".

But after a slow start at the domestic box office where the film raked in just USD 33 million on the opening day, the studio executives are now pitching the movie in the theatres with a new title, "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey".