'Birds of Prey' features Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in first look

New Delhi: Makers released the first look poster of 'Birds of Prey' starring Australian actor Margot Robbie on Wednesday.

The poster features the actor in popular Harley Quinn's avatar.

The 29-year-old actor appears surprisingly mysterious in her latest eye-catching look with other characters of the flick flying around her face.

With 'Mind over mayhem' written on Robbie's neck in pink, the poster is giving a cryptic feel to grab the audience's attention.

The flick in which Robbie will reprise her 'Suicide Squad' role as Harley Quinn, with Cathy Yan directing the film, is set to hit the big screen on February 7, 2020.