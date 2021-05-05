Billie Eilish's lingerie posts make her the only celeb to have 6 spots in Instagram's Top 20 most liked pics of all time

British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful revealed that it was Billie's idea to ' show more of her body for the first time in a fashion story'.

'She wanted to play with corsetry and revel in the aesthetic of the mid-20th century pin-ups she’s always loved," Edward revealed.

Billie, who's known for wearing baggy clothes, got candid about her body image issues and said, "It’s about taking that power back, showing it off and not taking advantage with it."

"I’m not letting myself be owned anymore," she added.

Sharing the pictures from the shoot, Billie thanked the magazine for making her vision come to life.

The songstress recently appeared at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, where she performed her hit single, 'Everything I Wanted,' while also nabbing the record of the year award for the track.

"This is really embarrassing for me," Eilish said in her acceptance speech, before announcing that she believed the award should have gone to Megan Thee Stallion, who also took home awards earlier in the evening, Fox News reported.

On a related note, Billie Eilish will be a part of this year's Met Gala Host Committee along with Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet, tennis champion Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman.

Organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the fundraising gala is scheduled to be held here on September 13, pending government COVID-19 guidelines. The event marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.