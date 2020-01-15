Billie Eilish to record James Bond official theme song in 'No Time to Die'

Teen pop sensation Billie Eilish has been roped in by the makers of upcoming James Bond film "No Time To Die" to record its official theme song.

The 18-year-old singer, who wrote the song with her brother Finneas O'Connell, will be the youngest artiste in history to record the theme track for the long-running spy franchise.

The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of "James Bond".

"The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song," it posted.