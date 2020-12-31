Billie Eilish reacts to losing 100,000 followers on Instagram after posting pictures of bare breasts

Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish recently participated in the viral "post a photo of" Instagram challenge, which caused her a loss of 100,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform.
This comes after a fan asked her to share the image of her lock screen and the drawings, she’s proud of.
The 19-year-old shared a picture of two women with care breasts and a drawing of the same.
A few moments later Eilish’s Instagram followers count dropped from 3 million to its current count of 72.9 million.
She then shared the comparison and wrote, "LMFAOOO y'all babies smh."
This isn’t the first time Billie headlined for her Instagram activity.
Back in June, she unfollowed almost 600 people including one of her brother Finneas, without sharing any explanation.
According to reports from multiple portals, the singer removed all accounts after she shared a "supportive message" on Instagram Story.
She wrote: "If I am following your abuser, DM me and I will unfollow them. I will support you."
Moments later, she deleted the messages and her account showed that she is not following anyone.
Social media users noted Eilish is no longer following celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and Ansel Elgort.
The Grammy-winning young musician is soon coming up with her first documentary, 'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Bury.'
Billie Eilish earned four nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Song written for Visual Media, and Best Pop Solo Performance category.