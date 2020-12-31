Billie Eilish reacts to losing 100,000 followers on Instagram after posting pictures of bare breasts

Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish recently participated in the viral "post a photo of" Instagram challenge, which caused her a loss of 100,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform.

This comes after a fan asked her to share the image of her lock screen and the drawings, she’s proud of.

The 19-year-old shared a picture of two women with care breasts and a drawing of the same.

A few moments later Eilish’s Instagram followers count dropped from 3 million to its current count of 72.9 million.

She then shared the comparison and wrote, "LMFAOOO y'all babies smh."