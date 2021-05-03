Billie Eilish breaks the internet with her never seen before avatar on magazine cover

American singer Billie Ellish is breaking the internet with her latest pictures from the cover shoot of British Vogue magazine.
The 'Bad Guy' singer has ditched her signature style and is seen rocking corsets and a vintage lingerie. The 19-year-old songstress, who is known for her iconic neon green-and-black hairstyle, is seen sporting blonde hair,
British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful revealed that it was Billie's idea to ' show more of her body for the first time in a fashion story'.
'She wanted to play with corsetry and revel in the aesthetic of the mid-20th century pin-ups she’s always loved," Edward revealed.
Billie, who's known for wearing baggy clothes, got candid about her body image issues and said, "It’s about taking that power back, showing it off and not taking advantage with it."
"I’m not letting myself be owned anymore," she added.
Sharing the pictures from the shoot, Billie thanked the magazine for making her vision come to life.
Check out the pictures here from the June cover here:
The Grammy-winning artist had previously explained why she wears oversized clothes on red carpets and during performances.
She told Forbes, "It kind of gives nobody the opportunity to judge what your body looks like. I want layers and layers and layers and I want to be mysterious."
As per Fox News, Eilish echoed her statements in British GQ for its July/August cover story, saying that she's learning to love her body as she gets older and her decision to not show it off is her realization of her power.
"My body is mine and yours is yours. Our own bodies are kind of the only real things which are truly ours. I get to see it and get to show it when I want to," Eilish said.
