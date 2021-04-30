Billboard Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd leads with 16 nods; BTS, Blackpink and others on the list

Singer-songwriter The Weeknd, who was shut out of this year's Grammy nominations, is the most nominated artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The singer has earned 16 nominations in categories like top male artist, top R&B artist, top Billboard 200 album, top Hot 100 song, top rap song, top streaming song, top collaboration and more.

Late rappers Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke have also been posthumously nominated in different categories.

K-pop groups BTS, Blackpink, singer Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, country singer Morgan Walker are among the others who have been nominated for this year's Billboard Music Awards.

Check out the complete list of nominees here:

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist