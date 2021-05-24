Billboard Music Awards 2021: BTS shine at BMAs with four wins, 'Butter' performance

Koran pop sensation BTS won big at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards by taking home trophies in all the four categories they were nominated in.

The hit septet, comprising RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, took home the award for top selling song for their first English single 'Dynamite' and lit the up the BBMA's stage with their debut performance on "Butter", their second English single.

The group also won awards for top duo/group, top song sales artist and the fan-voted top social artist at the Sunday night ceremony here.

"Dynamite" was nominated alongside Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth's "I Hope," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" featuring Beyonce, in the top selling song category.