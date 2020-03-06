Bill Clinton says fling with Monica Lewinsky was to 'manage anxiety'

Former US President Bill Clinton has said, his infamous fling with 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky, was something he had done to manage his anxiety. Clinton also revealed the aftermath of the affair and how he broke it to wife Hillary Clinton.

Clinton has made these revelations in Hulu's upcoming documentary 'Hillary'. In a candid interview, referring to his affair with Monica Lewinsky, Bill said that he was looking for a distraction to manage his anxiety for years.

He said, "Things I did to manage my anxieties for years. I'm a different, totally different person than I was, a lot of that stuff 20 years ago." The Former President also said, " But whatever, what I did was bad but it wasn't like - how can I think about the most stupid thing I could and do it. It's not a defence, it's an explanation. I feel awful."

Bill further went onto reveal that he lied to his wife Hillary until it became too obvious. The morning he confessed to Hillary, Bill sat beside her bed and talked to her. He told her exactly what had happened between him and Monica, during their brief fling that took place between 1995 and 1997. He added that he feels terrible about it and it was an 'inexcusable' offence.