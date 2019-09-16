Bikini clad Demi Lovato raises temperature by showing off her summer body

The 27-year-old singer previously increased the temperature with a handful of snaps in the same swimsuit while on the same trip. She also admitted that those pictures were edited.

"Yes the other bikini pics were edited -- and I hate that I did that but it's the truth," she wrote.

According to Fox News, she has long been vocal about her struggle with bipolar disorder and bulimia, making her social media updates even more impactful.

"It's such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet," she explained.

"Anyway, here's me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio... I'm working on an anthem..," added Lovato.

Demi Lovato and 'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson have been spending time together. However, they are taking things slow, E! News quoted a source, as saying.

"They did go on a date and it's been going well," the source revealed. "They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other."