'Big Bang Theory' stars Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik reunite for new comedy show

Los Angeles: Actors Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are coming together for a comedy at Fox.

The "Big Bang Theory" stars are executive producing multi-camera comedy "Carla", with Bialik also attached to play the lead.

According to Variety, the series is based on Miranda Hart's BBC original "Miranda".

Bialik will play the titular character, Carla, a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want and still be happy.

The show is currently set for a late 2020 premiere.

"In pursuing a hand-crafted approach to our scripted development, Charlie and I knew 'Carla,' written by Darlene Hunt, was a project with great potential that could become the centerpiece of our comedy slate - and Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik coming to Fox Entertainment is obviously an enormous part of that equation," said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment.