Beyonce's 'angelic' look from husband Jay-Z's charity event is unmissable

Washington D.C.: While she casts a magic spell with her voice, pop icon Beyonce also made heads turn with her ravishing look on the second night of husband Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend in Hollywood, Florida.
In an "angelic" silver sheer dress paired with faux fur wrap, Queen Bey aced the glamorous look paired with a large pair of diamond earrings and a maroon lip shade.
As she made her way through the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida, the actor-singer along with Jay-Z who also looked dapper in a black suit, waved fans and spectators while passing by, reported E! News.
Beyonce also posted her look on Instagram writing, "Angelic".
The weekend witnessed the inauguration of Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday night and has raised a total of USD 6 million.
On the opening night, Beyonce flaunted her chiselled body on a glittery gold sequin dress. And to perfect the look, the singer wore a pair of dangling earrings and strappy heels.
The event also witnessed the attendance of celebrities including Gloria Carter, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Robert Kraft, Normani, Swizz Beatz, Fabulous, Robin Roberts, Tyler Perry, Michael Blackson among others.
The funds generated from the gala will be used in funding college prep workshops, bus tours, study abroad opportunities and community goodwill programs for the people in need.
"Equipping our youth with the tools to success will always be a priority for me and my family," Jay-Z told Billboard.
"I'm looking forward to continuing that mission at this year's Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, where we'll celebrate our scholars sand continue to support young people in a meaningful way," the rapper added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)