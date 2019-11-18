Beyonce's 'angelic' look from husband Jay-Z's charity event is unmissable

Washington D.C.: While she casts a magic spell with her voice, pop icon Beyonce also made heads turn with her ravishing look on the second night of husband Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend in Hollywood, Florida.

In an "angelic" silver sheer dress paired with faux fur wrap, Queen Bey aced the glamorous look paired with a large pair of diamond earrings and a maroon lip shade.

As she made her way through the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida, the actor-singer along with Jay-Z who also looked dapper in a black suit, waved fans and spectators while passing by, reported E! News.

Beyonce also posted her look on Instagram writing, "Angelic".