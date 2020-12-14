Beyonce's 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy scores a Grammy nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

The 2021 Grammy Awards unveiled its list of nominees last month with Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa leading the way.
Beyonce is leading the contender at the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine nods.
As of 2020, the 39-year-old is the most nominated woman in the Grammy Award's history and has the second most wins for a woman with a total of 24.
For the upcoming ceremony, Beyonce scored a nomination in the category of “The Best Music Video” for “Brown Skin Girl”. The original credits on the Recording Academy’s website read, “Beyonce Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers.”
The song celebrates the natural beauty of the coloured girls.
Now, in a fresh set of developments, Grammys updated its website to include Beyonce’s 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter as a featured artist on the track.
“Brown Skin Girl” is a part of The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition) album. The album has songs inspired by the film “The Lion King," where Beyoncé voiced the character Nala.
Earlier in June, Blue Ivy won her first-ever BET Award for her work on the song.
Meanwhile, Beyonce will be competing against herself in the Record of the Year category at Grammys 2021.
She is nominated in the category for "Black Parade" as well as "Savage".
Queen Bey fights Black Pumas, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone for the trophy.
Beyonce has also earned a nomination for “Black King” in the “Best Music Film” category.
Black Is King' is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future, Disney and Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment said in a statement.
It is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence
The 63rd Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2021 and will be showcased live in India on Vh1 India.
