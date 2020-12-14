Beyonce's 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy scores a Grammy nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

The 2021 Grammy Awards unveiled its list of nominees last month with Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa leading the way.

Beyonce is leading the contender at the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine nods.

As of 2020, the 39-year-old is the most nominated woman in the Grammy Award's history and has the second most wins for a woman with a total of 24.

For the upcoming ceremony, Beyonce scored a nomination in the category of “The Best Music Video” for “Brown Skin Girl”. The original credits on the Recording Academy’s website read, “Beyonce Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers.”

The song celebrates the natural beauty of the coloured girls.

Now, in a fresh set of developments, Grammys updated its website to include Beyonce’s 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter as a featured artist on the track.

“Brown Skin Girl” is a part of The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition) album. The album has songs inspired by the film “The Lion King," where Beyoncé voiced the character Nala.