Beyonce opens up about lessons she's learned after suffering several miscarriages

New Delhi: American singer and songwriter Beyonce offered a rare insight into her life as she opened up about one of the most difficult lessons she's learned after suffering several miscarriages.

The 38-year-old superstar, while getting candid in an interview, told about some of the most trying times in her life said: "I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn't know I needed. Success looks different to me now, Ask me anything." "I learned that all pain and loss is, in fact, a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else," she added, reported Fox News.

While Beyonce and her husband, American rapper Jay-Z, have traditionally remained private about their personal lives, Jay-Z shed light on the couple's miscarriage struggles on his 2012 record, 'Glory,' and Beyonce addressed the traumatic experience in a 2013 documentary, 'Life Is But a Dream, 'describing the moment as "the saddest thing I've ever been through." The A-list couple share three children, 7-year-old Blue Ivy, and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

The 23-time Grammy-winner explained, "I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger, it's difficult for me to go backward. Being 'number one' was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That's fulfilling."