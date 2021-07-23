Beyonce, Jay-Z's New Orleans mansion catches fire, being investigated as arson case

Jay-Z and Beyonce's mansion that they own in New Orleans had caught fire on Thursday, which is reportedly being investigated as a possible arson case.

TMZ has confirmed that firefighters responded Wednesday night to a 1-alarm fire at the Spanish baroque mansion in the Garden District.

Sources told the outlet that the fire department got the call around 6 pm and a little over two hours later the fire was fully extinguished by a team of 22 firefighters.

Reportedly, there were no injuries and the cause of the fire was unknown at that time. But around 4:15 pm on Friday, officials in New Orleans told TMZ that this house fire has now been classified as simple arson.

The officers told that they initially responded to the scene "following a call about a suspicious person", but upon arriving and investigating they determined that fire had been set to the property deliberately.