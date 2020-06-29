BET Awards 2020: Here's the complete list of winners

The annual BET awards ceremony was held virtually on Sunday night with big awards going to musicians like Beyonce, Lizzo, and others. The show was hosted by comedian and actor Amanda Seales.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted the organisers of the show as they said that they "expanded its footprint to go beyond the confines of a traditional stage show in response to safety precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking a first for the network." The national broadcast of the show was premiered on CBS, in addition to ViacomCBS' networks.

Here is the complete list of winners at the award show: -

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Beyonce H.E.R. Jhene Aiko Kehlani Lizzo (WINNER)

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Anderson .Paak Chris Brown (WINNER) Jacquees Khalid The Weeknd Usher

Best Group Chloe x HalleCity GirlsEarthGangGriseldaJACKBOYSMigos (WINNER)

Best Collaboration Chris Brown Ft. Drake, 'No Guidance' (WINNER) DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, 'Higher' Future ft. Drake, 'Life Is Good' H.E.R. ft. YG, 'Slide'Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, 'Hot Girl Summer' Wale ft. Jeremih, 'On Chill'

Best Male Hip Hop Artist DaBaby (WINNER) Drake Future Lil Baby Roddy Ricch Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Cardi B Doja Cat Lizzo Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER) Nicki Minaj Saweetie

Video of the Year Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance" DaBaby, "Bop"DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher" (WINNER) Doja Cat, "Say So"Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer" Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

Video Director of the Year Benny Boom Cole Bennett Dave Meyers Director XEif Rivera Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor (WINNER)

Best New Artist Dani Leigh Lil Nas XPop Smoke Roddy Ricch (WINNER) Summer Walker YBN Cordae

Album of the Year Cuz I Love You, Lizzo Fever, Megan Thee Stallion Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce I Used to Know Her, H.E.R. Kirk, Da Baby Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch (WINNER) Dr. Bobby Jones

Best Gospel/Inspirational Fred Hammond, "Alright" John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, "I Made It Out" Kanye West, "Follow God" Kirk Franklin, "Just for Me" (WINNER) PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, "All In His Pain" The Clark Sisters, "Victory"

Best Actress Angela Bassett Cynthia Erivo Issa Rae (WINNER) Regina King Tracee Ellis Ross Zendaya

Best Actor Billy Porter Eddie Murphy Forest Whitaker Jamie Foxx Michael B. Jordan (WINNER) Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award Alex Hibbert Asante Blackk Jahi Di'Allo Winston Marsai Martin (WINNER) Miles Brown Storm Reid

Best Movie Bad Boys for Life Dolemite Is My Name Harriet Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce Just Mercy Queen & Slim (WINNER)

Sportswoman of the Year Ajee WilsonClaressa ShieldsCoco GauffNaomi OsakaSerena WilliamsSimone Biles (WINNER)

Sportsman of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo Kawhi Leonard LeBron James (WINNER) Odell Beckham Jr.Patrick Mahomes II Stephen Curry

BET HER Award Alicia Keys, 'Underdog' Beyonce ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, 'Brown Skin Girl' (WINNER) Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, 'Melanin'Layton Greene, 'I Choose'Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, 'Tempo' Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, 'Afeni'

Viewers Choice Award Chris Brown Ft. Drake, 'No Guidance' DaBaby, 'Bop' Future ft. Drake, 'Life Is Good'Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, 'Hot Girl Summer' (WINNER) Roddy Ricch, 'The Box' The Weeknd, 'Heartless'

Best International Act Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER) Innoss'B (DRC) Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)Dave (UK)Stormzy (UK) Ninho (France) S Pri Noir (France)

Viewers Choice: Best New International ActRema (Nigeria) SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) (WINNER) Celeste (UK)Young T & Bugsey (UK) Hatik (France) Stacy (France)

The annual award function is hosted every year to celebrate the excellence of coloured community across films, music, sports, philanthropy, and television.