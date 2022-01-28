Best Hollywood movies inspired by casino

It’s safe to say that the topic of casinos has always been a fun thing to consider when it comes to movies. This is exactly why so many directors have made movies about gambling and casino games. If you’re someone who enjoys occasional visits to sites the online gambling India market has to offer, then you will definitely enjoy watching movies that were inspired by real-life casinos. Here are some of the best Hollywood movies that were inspired by the colorful and entertaining casino culture.

California Split (1974)

If you’re looking for a casino movie that has this casual feel to it, then you should look no further than California Split . This is a wonderful movie that tells the story of two gamblers, one casual and one professional one that meet each other and decide to become friends. The casual gambler decides to imitate what the professional gambler does in an attempt to be better at casino games. At first, he’s not too interested in gambling, but when he tastes the sweetness of winning a few games, he decides to make playing casino games his priority. This is a good story about gambling issues people have, but also about a wonderful friendship between two guys.

Croupier (1998)

This is a story about a person who is stuck in a rut in his life and who is trying to find inspiration for his novel. In order to do this, the man called Jack Manfred, who is wonderfully portrayed by Clive Owen, decides to get a job as a croupier at a local casino. After a while, he realizes that this job is a good inspiration for his book. This is not just a story about a casino, but a story that teaches us that we can find our path in an unconventional way.

The Cincinnati Kid (1965)

If you are a poker lover, this is a movie you simply have to watch. This is one of those stories about a talented player who is trying to prove himself on the poker scene and in order to do this, he has to beat the experienced players. The Cincinnati Kid is one of the rare casino movies that show what real poker looks like. The dialog is well-written and this means even people who don’t like poker will have a good time watching this movie. Even though he’s remembered for other roles, it’s safe to say that this is one of Steve McQueen’s best performances.

Casino (1995)

Whenever you’re discussing casino movies, this one simply has to be on your list. It’s safe to say that this is one of the most famous casino movies ever made. Casino is a story about two friends who compete with each other in order to establish control over the gambling empire. This is one of those movies that gives you insight into how a casino works. It’s pretty authentic and the writing is simply excellent. Even the people who are not interested in this topic will definitely enjoy wonderful performances by Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci. It might be a bit complicated to decide who to root for because every single one of the characters is pretty complex. However, this is exactly what makes this movie so good. Watching this movie will definitely make you want to visit your local casino and play some poker.

The Sting (1973)

Truth be told, this movie doesn’t tell the tale about a casino as an establishment, but it is inspired by casino games, especially poker. The main plot of the movie is about two men, Henry Gondorff and Johnny Hooker, who are trying to con a mobster called Doyle Lonnegan. The mobster Doyle is involved in shady businesses and the two con men are trying to teach him a lesson and earn some money while doing it. Now, even though Robert Redford and Paul Newman are playing con men, it’s pretty easy to root for them. This movie has an excellent cast and the director, George Roy Hill, made a movie of his career. If you want to see an entertaining movie that shows you the good and the bad aspects of gambling culture, then this movie is the one for you.

Conclusion

Sure, these are just 5 movies about casinos, but they are 5 essential movies you simply have to watch. Every single one of them has a great story and wonderful performances by the cast. More importantly, the movies we talked about today will teach you valuable life lessons. Here are some other honorable mentions that didn’t make the list.

Bugsy (1991)

Molly’s Game (2017)

The Cooler (2003)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

The Gambler (1974)

If you’re in the mood for a good casino story, any one of the movies we mentioned today will be a good choice.

