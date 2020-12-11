'Best Christmas gift ever': K-pop band BTS' special gift to their ARMY is all about holiday cheer

K-pop stars BTS have released a new version of their hit song, Dynamite, as a special gift to fans during the holiday season.

"Dynamite (Holiday Remix) is accompanied by a fun video of BTS captured in a festive mood.

BTS members RM, Jin, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook are seen dressed in festive colours like red and white, taking selfies and having fun near a Christmas tree surrounded by gifts.

Their bandmate SUGA, who is recovering from a shoulder surgery, is missing from the video.