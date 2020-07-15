Benjamin Keough's death officially ruled as suicide by 'shotgun wound'

American singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough's cause and manner of death have been revealed.

According to Fox News, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office told on Tuesday that an autopsy completed on Monday (local time) ruled the 27-year-old's cause of death as an "intraoral shotgun wound." His manner of death is listed as "suicide." Presley reacted to her son's death in a statement via her manager on Sunday.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," said the statement.

Keough was the son of 52-year-old singer Presley and musician Danny Keough. That makes Benjamin the grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and the brother of model and actor Riley Keough.

Compared to some of his family members, Keough lived a relatively spotlight-free life. He has one acting credit on IMDb, and TMZ reported that he had a 5 million USD record deal in 2009.

He was also known for his striking resemblance to Elvis, which, according to the outlet, Presley once addressed.

She said,"Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage."Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny." Reportedly, Presley's song 'Storm and Grace' is about Keough, whose middle name is Storm.