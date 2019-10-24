Ben Affleck looking for love on celebrity dating app? Details inside

Academy Award winner Ben Affleck was looking for love on the celeb-friendly dating app Raya, but not anymore.

Page Six reported that the star was not considering to date a celebrity. "He is in a good space right now and focusing on his kids and work, but is also ready to be in love all over again," the outlet quoted a source.

A source close to the actor said he's no longer on the app, and added that he is often at the Bel Air Hotel in LA for work meetings.

A couple of weeks ago, Affleck was spotted at the hotel with a young mystery woman. It seemed like a first date, a source told the publication. "He was in a good mood, and they seemed really into each other, there was no overt PDA or anything like that. They were having dinner," the source detailed.

The 47-year-old is soon to star in a disaster drama based on Kate Southwood's book 'Falling to Earth'. He was last seen in Netflix's 'Triple Frontier', and recently wrapped shooting for 'The Way Back' and 'The Last Thing He Wanted'.