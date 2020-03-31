Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas lock lips while walking their dogs amid coronavirus lockdown

Washington D.C.: American actor Ben Affleck and Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas are continuing to spend time together.

According to People magazine, the pair were spotted walking de Armas' dog in Pacific Palisades, California on Saturday (local time). During the outing, the 47-year-old actor was seen sharing a kiss and packing on some PDA with de Armas.

The 'Justice League' actor was dressed in a grey jacket, blue shirt and jeans with a hat representing his hometown Boston Red Sox. Meanwhile, the 'Knives Out' actress wore a velvet maroon jacket and jeans.

De Armas was seen holding onto Affleck's arms as they both showed big smiles on their faces, during the romantic stroll.