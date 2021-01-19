Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas breakup after almost a year of dating: Report

Washington [US]: American actor, director Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas have split after almost a year of dating, according to a new report.

Fox News quoted a report by People magazine which states that the breakup happened because the 48-year-old actor-director and the 32-year-old star de Armas are at "different points in their lives." "There is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives," a source told the outlet.

Another insider close to the former couple added that "she broke it off." The insider added, "Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles." As reported by Fox News, Affleck shares daughters 14-year-old Violet and 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old son Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In March 2020, De Armas and Affleck were first linked, after meeting on the set of their upcoming film 'Deep Water.' De Armas confirmed their relationship in April 2020 when she posted a photo of them celebrating her 32nd birthday together.

The pair also quarantined together during the ongoing pandemic at Affleck's Venice, California, home.