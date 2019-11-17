Bella Hadid talks about her feelings after walking ramp for Rihanna

Washington D.C.: Bella Hadid who recently walked the ramp for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show says she felt "more powerful" doing the show as compared to her previous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show stints.

"Rihanna's amazing. For me, that was the first time on a runway that I felt really sexy," Hadid said on Friday at the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris, via WWD, reported E-Online.

"Because when I first did Fenty, I was doing other lingerie shows and I never felt powerful on a runway, like, in my underwear," added the 23-year-old model who has become a force in the fashion world, modelling for top designers and headlining major campaigns.

"I like being another character. I think at this point I don't necessarily love being myself sometimes," Hadid, who donned a golden lingerie ensemble for the show, said.

"Sometimes on the runway, you get either nervous or you forget how your legs move." Hadid also opened up about mental health and struggling with depression amid her busy career.

"For a while, I just didn't want to talk about it, and I've gone through a lot in the past few years with my health," Hadid said.

"I feel guilty for being able to live this incredible life, have the opportunities that I do, but somehow still be depressed. It doesn't make sense." "I would cry every single morning, I would cry during my lunch breaks, I would cry before I slept. I was very emotionally unstable for a while when I was working 14-hour days for four months straight as an 18-year-old," she shared. "I think I just wanted to breathe a little bit. And so it kind of put me in a spiral."