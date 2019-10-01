Before Joaquin Phoenix, four actors who essayed DC supervillain ‘Joker’ over the years

Joker is hitting the theaters on October 2 in India, and before we watch Joaquin Phoenix play the iconic DC villain, allow us to take you for a nostalgic ride back to all the portrayals of the DC antagonist over the years.

Cesar Romero to Joaquin Phoenix all the actors have brought their own unique aura to the uncanny and sinister villain.

The Joaquin Phoenix starrer ‘Joker’ is believed to be the origin story the titular role. In the golden age the Joker made his appearance as a psychopath, serial killer who would kill his victims with the Joker venom. The sadist criminal mastermind had a dark sense of humour.

For a decade the Joker kept appearing in the Batman Comics and went on to become the most famous villain. Over the next few decades the portrayals kept evolving in different themes. From being a goofy trickster the Joker in the Bronze Age came back to his roots of being the sadistic maniac.

The character went through a number of revisions since its creation. The most common interpretation of the character’s origin is that the Joker fell into the vat of harmful chemicals that bleached his skin and disfigured his face leaving the infamous bright red lips and green hair and the big grin.

Here are the list of actors who have portrayed the clown monster Joker over the years: