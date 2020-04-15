Beatle has no chill for bat-eating: Paul McCartney slams China's 'medieval practice' of eating bats

The Beatles star Paul McCartney called out the Chinese government for not closing down the wet markets despite the global coronavirus crisis and called eating bats a 'medieval' practice. He said, “I really hope that this will mean the Chinese government says, ‘OK guys, we have really got to get super hygienic around here.’ Let’s face it, it is a little bit medieval eating bats.”
The novel coronavirus that reportedly originated from a wet market in China's Wuhan district has brought the whole world to a standstill. It has affected 1.9 million people globally and has claimed 1,26,000 lives. Paul McCartney was in an interview with Howard Stern when he spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer called eating bats a 'medieval practice' and also slammed the Chinese government. He said, "They will not close down these wet markets, that got us into this trouble in the first place. It’s mind-boggling, right?"
Talking about China's wet markets, the animal rights activist further added that COVID-19 is not the only thing that can be blamed on these markets. Sars, avian flu, were also a result of these 'medieval practices'. He said, "They need to clean up their act. This may lead to (change). If this doesn’t, I don’t know what will.”
Paul McCartney made another controversial statement and said, "They might as well be letting off atomic bombs." Cartney also compared the abolishion of 'slave trade' while calling a ban on China's wet martkets.
For the unversed, scientists believe that the Covid-19 causing coronavirus first lurked in a bat in China and hopped to another animal, before getting passed on to humans.
Various reports suggest that a 55-year-old man from China's Hubei province could have been the first person to have contracted Covid-19 through one such 'wet market'. Huanan Seafood Market in China's Wuhan is believed to be the epicentre of coronavirus, which swept the world, engulfing millions.
Several scientists, medical experts and animal rights activists have called for a ban on China's wet markets but the Asian country seems to have not learnt from its mistakes.
Input from ANI.
