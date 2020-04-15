Beatle has no chill for bat-eating: Paul McCartney slams China's 'medieval practice' of eating bats

The Beatles star Paul McCartney called out the Chinese government for not closing down the wet markets despite the global coronavirus crisis and called eating bats a 'medieval' practice. He said, “I really hope that this will mean the Chinese government says, ‘OK guys, we have really got to get super hygienic around here.’ Let’s face it, it is a little bit medieval eating bats.”

The novel coronavirus that reportedly originated from a wet market in China's Wuhan district has brought the whole world to a standstill. It has affected 1.9 million people globally and has claimed 1,26,000 lives. Paul McCartney was in an interview with Howard Stern when he spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer called eating bats a 'medieval practice' and also slammed the Chinese government. He said, "They will not close down these wet markets, that got us into this trouble in the first place. It’s mind-boggling, right?"

Talking about China's wet markets, the animal rights activist further added that COVID-19 is not the only thing that can be blamed on these markets. Sars, avian flu, were also a result of these 'medieval practices'. He said, "They need to clean up their act. This may lead to (change). If this doesn’t, I don’t know what will.”