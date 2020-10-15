BBMAs 2020: BTS wins 'Top Social Artist' for fourth year in a row; thank army in speech

They first one the award in 2017.

Besides ‘Top Social Artist’, BTS was also nominated for ‘Top Group/Duo’. Their label rented out Incheon Airport in South Korea, where they delivered an epic performance of their latest hit ‘Dynamite’.

The boy band secured the first and second position on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Savage Love Remix' and 'Dynamite'.

According to Billboard, the song "roared in with 33.9 million US streams and 300,000 sold", marking the biggest digital sales week in nearly three years since American pop star Taylor Swift's "Look what you made me do" launched in September 2017.

'Dynamite' has already recorded quarter-million first-week sales, and the biggest 24-hour YouTube debut of all time, Forbes reported. The music video amassed 101.1 million views within 24 hours after its release in August 2020.

BTS also performed the song at MTV Video Music Awards, where they won all four categories they were nominated in: Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Best Choreography.

BTS have announced that they will release their new album on November 20.

According to the band, the new album, "BE (Deluxe Edition)", imparts a "message of healing to the world by declaring, 'even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on'," reports variety.com.

The report added that "for this album in particular, the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music making process but also in the overall production concept, composition, design, etc".

The album "reflects the thoughts, emotions and deepest ruminations of BTS while working on the album".

The group, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, has been sharing moments from the album's creation on their official YouTube channel.