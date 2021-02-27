Bayern 3 Racism Row: Singers Halsey, Lauv, and Max speak out in support of BTS

Singers Halsey, Lauv, and Max have spoken in support of the South-Korean boy band BTS following the racist comments made by German radio network Bayern 3's presenter Matthias Matuschik.

It all began when Matthias referred to the famous boy band as a "s****y virus" on-air, akin to the novel coronavirus, and added that "hopefully there would be a vaccination against it soon."

He further commented on the recent MTV Unplugged gig and called them "little p*****s."