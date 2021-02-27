Bayern 3 Racism Row: Singers Halsey, Lauv, and Max speak out in support of BTS

Singers Halsey, Lauv, and Max have spoken in support of the South-Korean boy band BTS following the racist comments made by German radio network Bayern 3's presenter Matthias Matuschik.
It all began when Matthias referred to the famous boy band as a "s****y virus" on-air, akin to the novel coronavirus, and added that "hopefully there would be a vaccination against it soon."
He further commented on the recent MTV Unplugged gig and called them "little p*****s."
This triggered a massive backlash from BTS Army worldwide, leading to the hashtag #ApologizeToBTS trending on Twitter.
Singers Halsey, Lauv, and Max who have previously collaborated with the septet—RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook—took to social media and slammed Bayern 3 for the same.
Halsey took to Instagram and wrote, “I am horrified to read the comments made by Matthias Matuschik. Racism and xenophobia cannot be thinly veiled as 'on air humor'. Irresponsible and disgusting statements in a time where hate speech and violent behavior towards Asian communities are skyrocketing. This is unacceptable. I hope a better apology to BTS, and the Asian communities across the world, is on its way.”
Lauv took to Twitter and stated, “standing by my @bts_bighit brothers and everyone continuously effected by racist remarks as hurtful as what we heard on Bayern 3. no one should have to endure this and together we must stand up and stop it.”
“BTS is one of the hardest working and most humble groups in the industry. They deserve all the success they’ve earned. Hearing such hateful words used against them by the radio host at Bayern 3 made me sick. The hate to them and the Asian community as a whole is unacceptable,” wrote Max.
Meanwhile, BTS has continued to have soaring popularity among the masses with its upbeat beats and music and quirky music videos that have connected with the younger audience.
In addition to Grammy, Billboard, and MTV Video Music Awards, the pop boy band was also honoured by TIME as "The Most Influential People of 2019."
