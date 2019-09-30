'Batwoman' Ruby Rose undergoes emergency surgery after stunt injury

Los Angeles: Actress-model Ruby Rose revealed that she underwent emergency surgery several months ago after she herniated two discs doing stunts for "Batwoman."

According to the her graphic Instagram video post, the two discs were close to severing her spinal chord, requiring emergency surgery at the risk of becoming paralysed, reports variety.com.

The post itself documents Rose's surgery journey, including the initial incision that resulted in a "Pez dispenser scar" on her neck as well as the ensuing surgery in all its entirety.

"Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt," Rose wrote of the surgery.