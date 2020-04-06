'Batman Forever' star Val Kilmer hasn't dated anyone in 20 years

Los Angeles: Actor Val Kilmer says he hasn't had a girlfriend in two decades, admitting that he is "lonely part of every day".

The actor, who dated some of the most famous women in Hollywood, opened up about the current status of his love life in his new memoir "I'm Your Huckleberry", reports people.com.

"I haven't had a girlfriend in 20 years. The truth is I am lonely part of every day," Kilmer writes.

The actor famously dated Daryl Hannah, Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie and Cher and married actress Joanne Whalley in 1988. The two divorced in 1996 and share two children: daughter Mercedes, 28, and son Jack, 24.

Kilmer said he has always been intrigued by women.