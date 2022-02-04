BAFTAs 2022 : Timothée Chalamet's 'Dune' leads with 11 nominations

Washington [US]: As the award show season continues, the nominations for the 2022 BAFTA Awards have been revealed.

By now, you know this year's Golden Globe winners and SAG Award nominees. The nominations for the Oscars will be announced next week. And now, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has revealed the contenders for the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards (otherwise known as the BAFTAs).

On Thursday, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for the 2022 awards show, with sci-fi epic 'Dune' leading with the most nods, 11.

'The Power of the Dog' followed with eight, then 'Belfast' with six total, and five each to 'Licorice Pizza', 'No Time to Die' and 'West Side Story', reported People magazine.

'Spencer', Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana movie, received zero nominations from the British awards show. Will Smith earned his first BAFTA Award nomination, and the directors category is 50/50 men and women filmmakers.

Here's the full list of nominees:

1)Best Film

'Belfast'

'Don't Look Up'

'Dune'

'Licorice Pizza'

'The Power of the Dog'

2) Outstanding British Film

'After Love'

'Ali & Ava'

'Belfast'

'Boiling Point'

'Cyrano'

'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

'House of Gucci'

'Last Night in Soho'

'No Time to Die'

'Passing'

3) Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

'After Love' - Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

'Boiling Point' - James Cummings (Writer) Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli]

'The Harder They Fall' - Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

'Keyboard Fantasies' - Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

'Passing' - Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

4) Film Not in the English Language

'Drive My Car' - Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

'The Hand of God' - Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

'Parallel Mothers' - Pedro Almodovar, Agustin Almodovar

'Petite Maman' - Celine Sciamma, Benedicte Couvreur

'The Worst Person in the World' - Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm Documentary

'Becoming Cousteau' - Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

'Cow' - Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

'Flee' - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellstrom

'The Rescue' - Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk

'Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)' - Ahmir

'Questlove' Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel Animated Film

'Encanto' - Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

'Flee' - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellstrom

'Luca' - Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

'The Mitchells Vs the Machines' - Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller Director

'After Love' - Aleem Khan

'Drive My Car' - Ryusuke Hamaguchi

'Happening' - Audrey Diwan

'Licorice Pizza' - Paul Thomas Anderson

'The Power of the Dog' - Jane Campion

'Titane' - Julia Ducournau

5) Original Screenplay

'Being the Ricardos' - Aaron Sorkin

'Belfast' - Kenneth Branagh

'Don't Look Up' - Adam Mckay

'King Richard' - Zach Baylin

'Licorice Pizza' - Paul Thomas Anderson

6) Adapted Screenplay

'Coda' - Sian Heder

'Drive My Car' - Ryusuke Hamaguchi

'Dune' - Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

'The Lost Daughter' - Maggie Gyllenhaal

'The Power of the Dog' - Jane Campion

7) Leading Actress

Lady Gaga - 'House of Gucci'

Alana Haim - 'Licorice Pizza'

Emilia Jones - 'Coda'

Renate Reinsve - 'The Worst Person in the World'

Joanna Scanlan - 'After Love'

Tessa Thompson - 'Passing'

8) Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar - 'Ali & Ava'

Mahershala Ali - 'Swan Song'

Benedict Cumberbatch - 'The Power of the Dog'

Leonardo DiCaprio - 'Don't Look Up'

Stephen Graham - 'Boiling Point'

Will Smith - 'King Richard'

9) Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe - 'Belfast'

Jessie Buckley - 'The Lost Daughter'

Ariana Debose - 'West Side Story'

Ann Dowd - 'Mass'

Aunjanue Ellis - 'King Richard'

Ruth Negga - 'Passing'

10) Supporting Actor

Mike Faist - 'West Side Story'

Ciaran Hinds - 'Belfast'

Troy Kotsur - 'Coda'

Woody Norman - 'C'mon C'mon'

Jesse Plemons - 'The Power of the Dog'

Kodi Smit-McPhee - 'The Power of the Dog'

11) Original Score

'Being the Ricardos' - Daniel Pemberton

'Don't Look Up' - Nicholas Britell

'Dune' - Hans Zimmer

'The French Dispatch' - Alexandre Desplat

'The Power of the Dog' - Jonny Greenwood

12) Casting

'Boiling Point' - Carolyn Mcleod

'Dune' - Francine Maisler

'The Hand of God' - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

'King Richard' - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

'West Side Story' - Cindy Tolan

13) Cinematography

'Dune' - Greig Fraser

'Nightmare Alley' - Dan Laustsen

'No Time to Die' - Linus Sandgren

'The Power of the Dog' - Ari Wegner

'The Tragedy of Macbeth' - Bruno Delbonnel

14) Editing

'Belfast' - Una Ni Dhonghaile

'Dune' - Joe Walker

'Licorice Pizza' - Andy Jurgensen

'No Time to Die' - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

'Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)' - Joshua L. Pearson

15) Production Design

'Cyrano' - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

'Dune' - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

'The French Dispatch' - Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

'Nightmare Alley' - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

'West Side Story' - Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

16) Costume Design

'Cruella' - Jenny Beavan

'Cyrano' - Massimo Cantini Parrini

'Dune' - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

'The French Dispatch' - Milena Canonero

'Nightmare Alley' - Luis Sequeira

17) Make Up & Hair

'Cruella' - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

'Cyrano' - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller

'Dune' - Love Larson, Donald Mowat

'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

'House of Gucci' - Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

18) Sound

'Dune' - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

'Last Night in Soho' - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

'No Time to Die' - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

'A Quiet Place Part II' - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

'West Side Story' - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom Special

19) Visual Effects

'Dune' - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

'Free Guy' - Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

'The Matrix Resurrections' - Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

'No Time to Die' - Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

20) British Short Animation

'Affairs of the Art' - Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

'Do Not Feed the Pigeons' - Jordi Morera

'Night of the Living Dread' - Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

21) British Short Film

'The Black Cop' - Cherish Oteka

'Femme' - Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

'The Palace' - Jo Prichard

'Stuffed' - Theo Rhys, Joss Holden

'Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee' - Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

The EE British Academy Film Awards will be held on March 13, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, broadcast in the UK on BBC One. Rebel Wilson is hosting the ceremony.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 03:28 PM IST