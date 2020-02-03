BAFTAs 2020: Here's the complete list of winners

London: '1917' the Sam Mendes' World War I epic dominated the BAFTA awards on Sunday night. The film received seven awards including the best film, best director and best cinematography at the Royal Albert Hall.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Joker' came away with three wins, including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the British Academy's inaugural casting award. Renee Zellweger won the best actress, meanwhile Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and Laura Dern received the best-supporting actress for 'Marriage Story'.

Here is the complete list of Winners:

Best Film - "1917"

Best Director - Sam Mendes ("1917")

Leading Actress - Renée Zellweger ("Judy")

Leading Actor - Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")

Supporting Actor - Brad Pitt ("Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood")

Supporting Actress - Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")

Adapted Screenplay - Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit")

Original Screenplay - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite ("Bait")

Original Score - Hildur Guđnadóttir ("Joker")

Cinematography - Roger Deakins ("1917")

EE Rising Star Award - Micheal Ward

Film Not In The English Language - Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")

Documentary - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts ("For Sama")

Animated Film - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh ("Klaus")

Casting - Shayna Markowitz ("Joker")

Editing - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker ("Le Mans '66")

Production Design - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales ("1917")

Costume Design - Jacqueline Durran ("Little Women")

Makeup and Hair - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan ("Bombshell")

Sound - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson ("1917")

Special Visual Effects - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy ("1917")

British Short Animation - Maryam Mohajer ("Grandad Was a Romantic")

British Short Film - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva ("Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl")