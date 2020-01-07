BAFTA 2020: 'Joker' leads with 11 nominations followed by 'The Irishman', '1917', 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

British Academy of Film And Television Arts Awards (BAFTAs) 2020 will take place on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The event will be hosted by Graham Norton. The nominations were announced early Tuesday morning. The winners will be voted by 6,500 Bafta members. This year, Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix is leading with 11 nominations followed by The Irishman, 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
See the full list of film nominations:
Best Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
One Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding British Film
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Leading Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Director
Sam Mendes – 1917
Martin Scorcese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Micheal Ward
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Bait
For Sama
Maiden
Only You
Retablo
Film not in the English language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady On Fire
Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Original Screenplay
Booksmart
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Music
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Cinematography
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse
Costume Design
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Production Design
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once upon a Time… In Hollywood
Make-up and Hair
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
Sound
1917
JokerLe Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Special Visual Effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Casting
Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
British Short film
Anna
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Madame
The Nightcrawlers
November 1stThe Trap
We Are Dancers
British Short Animation
4:3
Creepy Pasta Salad
Grandad Was A Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
My Dad’s Name Was Huw. He Was An Alcoholic Poet
