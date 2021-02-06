‘Bad and Boujee’ rapper Lil Uzi Vert gets a huge pink diamond worth Rs 174 crores embedded in his forehead

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert has aced his contemporaries in the music genre when it comes to sporting bling.

The Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods took to Instagram and revealed that he's had a giant pink diamond embedded on his bare forehead skin.

According to a report by Page Six, the 26-year-old got the diamond from his favourite jewellery designer, Elliot Eliantte. The natural rock costs a whopping USD 24 million which comes around Rs 174 crore approximately.