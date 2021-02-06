‘Bad and Boujee’ rapper Lil Uzi Vert gets a huge pink diamond worth Rs 174 crores embedded in his forehead

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert has aced his contemporaries in the music genre when it comes to sporting bling.
The Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods took to Instagram and revealed that he's had a giant pink diamond embedded on his bare forehead skin.
According to a report by Page Six, the 26-year-old got the diamond from his favourite jewellery designer, Elliot Eliantte. The natural rock costs a whopping USD 24 million which comes around Rs 174 crore approximately.
He shared the video of the diamond being embedded on his forehead and wrote, "Beauty is pain."
Lil revealed on Twitter that he’s been paying for the diamond for the last four years.
He wrote, “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond.”
When a fan asked why didn’t he just place it in a ring, the rapper said that people will make fun of him if he loses the ring, adding that the rock is insured.
He said, “If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha... And yes I do have insurance.”
Some netizens also compared his look with fictional characters such as Marvel superhero Vision, powered by the mind stone.
Lil Uzi Vert rose to fame following the release of his debut single "Money Longer" in 2016. He was featured on the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping Migos' single "Bad and Boujee".