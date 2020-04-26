Baby Star-Lord coming soon: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting first child together

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt and his wife and author Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together, as reported by E! News.
The portal revealed a quote by an insider stating, "Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon. She's expressed she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage."
During a virtual chat about her book The Gift of Forgiveness, Katherine told US Weekly, "I got married last June, and just communication constantly is, like, really the most amazing gift you can have, I think, in a partnership and in a relationship." However, Schwarzenegger is well aware that she does not have it all figured out yet. She revealed: "My mom, [Maria Shriver], also likes to remind me that I will learn more as the years go on. So I'll come back to you in like 20 years or 30 years or 40 years and give a constant update on it."
Katherine then elaborated on the rule: "I'm not good with leaving things unsaid. Like, I just, I can't do it. I'm not the kind of person [who] is able to do it. I don't like to go to bed angry. And we both are the same way. Like, we both do not ever want to go to bed angry."
Schwarzenegger revealed the fact that the couple has a special way of maintaining their connection. She said, "We both communicate a lot. It's super important to us. We also just, like, always check-in, no matter how crazy our days are. But just like making sure we're doing a temperature gauge of one another because, you know, you're a team and you want to make sure that team is a strong one."
Currently, the pair is isolating together at home in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, "I'm healthy. I'm safe, thank God, and we are quarantined in our home in Los Angeles and just, you know, trying to keep routine and structure and pivoting a lot in quarantine."
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married in June 2019. "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed," they wrote, sharing their first picture as newlyweds.
The pair, who began dating in the summer of 2018, tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.
