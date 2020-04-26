Baby Star-Lord coming soon: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting first child together

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt and his wife and author Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together, as reported by E! News.

The portal revealed a quote by an insider stating, "Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon. She's expressed she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage."

During a virtual chat about her book The Gift of Forgiveness, Katherine told US Weekly, "I got married last June, and just communication constantly is, like, really the most amazing gift you can have, I think, in a partnership and in a relationship." However, Schwarzenegger is well aware that she does not have it all figured out yet. She revealed: "My mom, [Maria Shriver], also likes to remind me that I will learn more as the years go on. So I'll come back to you in like 20 years or 30 years or 40 years and give a constant update on it."

Katherine then elaborated on the rule: "I'm not good with leaving things unsaid. Like, I just, I can't do it. I'm not the kind of person [who] is able to do it. I don't like to go to bed angry. And we both are the same way. Like, we both do not ever want to go to bed angry."

Schwarzenegger revealed the fact that the couple has a special way of maintaining their connection. She said, "We both communicate a lot. It's super important to us. We also just, like, always check-in, no matter how crazy our days are. But just like making sure we're doing a temperature gauge of one another because, you know, you're a team and you want to make sure that team is a strong one."