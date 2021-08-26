Baby on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover sues band over 'child poronography'

Spencer Elden, who appeared as a naked baby on American rock band Nirvana's 1991 album Nevermind's cover has filed a lawsuit against the band over 'child pornography'.

As per a report by Reuters, Elden, now 30, has filed a lawsuit in federal court in California alleging that the naked photograph was child sexual exploitation. Claiming that he has suffered 'life long damages', Spencer Elden has asked for a compensation of $150,000 from each of the 15 defendants. The list of defendants include Kurt Cobain's widow Courtney Love and his managers, band members, the photographer and the record labels.

Spencer Elden was four months old when the picture was taken by photographer Kirk Weddle, and hence could not give consent. His parents also didn't give their consent for the picture to be used as an album's cover, he added. In the lawsuit, he has also alleged that his parents were never paid for the photo.

Elden alleged that Cobain had initially said that they would censor his genitals on the album cover.

While pictures of infants that do not have sexualised overtones are not considered child pornography, Elden's lawyer argued that the dollar bill in the picture makes the baby look 'like a sex worker', reported BCC.

Meanwhile, several pictures old pictures of Elden have surfaced on the internet where he's seen recreating the album photo as an adult.

Advertisement

In 2015, Elden had told The Gaurdian, "It is a weird thing to get my head around, being part of such a culturally iconic image. But it’s always been a positive thing and opened doors for me."

Reports also state that his parents were paid $200 for the original shoot.

ALSO READ Kendall Jenner gets sued by Italian brand for breach of modelling contract

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 04:47 PM IST