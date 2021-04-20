'Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror': Khloe Kardashian claps back at critic accusing her of 'insecurity'

American reality TV star and businesswoman Khloe Kardashian recently addressed a critic who had unkind words for her. This comes a few days after the star made headlines for a leaked bikini photo debacle.

According to Fox News, on Saturday, the 36-year-old star shared a carousel of colourful photos on Instagram featuring herself wearing a skin-tight blue bodysuit. The pictures showed off her figure in a series of photos, in which, she struck various poses.

"AVATAR," she captioned the post between a pair of UFO emojis.

While many of the comments on the post were positive, one viewer wrote: "If insecurity was a person." Kardashian didn't waste any time speaking her mind, however.

She wrote in response, "Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror. Only insecure people tear other people down. I'm sending you so much love, health and happiness!" She concluded: "I'm sorry that you're hurting."