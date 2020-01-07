Baby Fever: Justin Bieber's cryptic posts have fans wondering if Hailey's pregnant

Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber's wife Hailey's pregnancy rumours have been going around the internet for quite a while now. Justin's 'baby fever' has added fuel to the fire and fans are wondering if the duo is expecting a baby.

The 'Yummy' singer teased fans by posting a string of adorable pictures of babies on Instagram. He captioned the posts, "#yummy" and the last one, "Baby fever". These cryptic posts have left fans wondering if Bieber is hinting a pregnancy.

A fan took to the comment section and wrote, "are you hinting you and hailey are expecting ?" While another commented,"Is this announcing a pregnancy?"

Here are the pictures that will give you a 'baby fever' too: