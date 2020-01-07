Baby Fever: Justin Bieber's cryptic posts have fans wondering if Hailey's pregnant

Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber's wife Hailey's pregnancy rumours have been going around the internet for quite a while now. Justin's 'baby fever' has added fuel to the fire and fans are wondering if the duo is expecting a baby.
The 'Yummy' singer teased fans by posting a string of adorable pictures of babies on Instagram. He captioned the posts, "#yummy" and the last one, "Baby fever". These cryptic posts have left fans wondering if Bieber is hinting a pregnancy.
A fan took to the comment section and wrote, "are you hinting you and hailey are expecting ?" While another commented,"Is this announcing a pregnancy?"
Here are the pictures that will give you a 'baby fever' too:
Earlier, American model Hailey Baldwin and wife of Canadian Pop singer Justin Bieber who were spending time in Miami, shut down her pregnancy rumours in the funniest way ever.
The 23-year-old TV personality, took to her Instagram story to shut down her pregnancy rumours. She wrote in a message in her Instagram story "The internet is funny! No, I'm not pregnant I just really love food."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)