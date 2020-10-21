Avengers assemble to defend Chris Pratt after actor is dubbed Hollywood's 'worst Chris'

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana have rallied in support of co-star Chris Pratt who was dubbed "the worst Chris" on Twitter.

A user started a poll on microblogging site, asking people to choose the "worst Chris" from all the Chrises of Hollywood -- Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt.

Those who took part in the poll started trolling Pratt for his involvement in a conservative church, which was described as "infamously anti-LGBTQ" by actor Ellen Page a few years ago.

They also claimed that Pratt is a secret supporter of US President Donald Trump.

Defending his "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" co-star, Downey Jr asked Pratt's detractors to look at their own lives before commenting on him.