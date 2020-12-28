At 52, Josh Brolin aka 'Thanos', welcomes his second child, a baby girl with wife Kathryn

The 52-year-old "Avengers: Endgame" star also shared his fashion designer wife's post and said their daughter is a manifestation of the "celestial feeling" they have whenever they visit a chapel.

"Everywhere we have travelled the one place Kathryn and I found a great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks.

"Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt," Brolin wrote on Instagram.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2016, also share two-year-old daughter Westlyn Reign.

The actor has two adult children - daughter Eden, 26, and son Trevor, 32 - from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair.