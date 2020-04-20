Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis launch their own 'quarantine wine' to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

In the video, the actors, seated with a wine bottle and glasses filled with wine, describe how the sale of the wine will help in raising funds for coronavirus relief.

"Hi guys, we are launching quarantine wine," said Kutcher.

"100 percent of the profits will go to a handful of charities that we have vetted for you and are so proud of during this time. Anything from feeding families who have fallen on hard times," said Kunis briefly before being interrupted by Kutcher.

"To supplying PPE equipment to frontline medical workers, to helping small businesses and people who are in distress recover," said Kutcher.

The 'Friends With Benefits' actor then went on to say that they had tasted the wine and found it to be delicious.