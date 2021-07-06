‘As a new mom, I just want the best for my baby’: Gigi Hadid requests paparazzi to blur daughter’s face out of images

Gigi further pointed out that she’s aware of the law when it comes to the paparazzi taking pictures of children, yet requested the press and fan accounts to understand that she doesn’t intend to share images of Khai, and would appreciate them to blur out her face.

“I know the laws change State to State, and I've seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred - but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publications, or fans sharing the images. I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen. It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera. I know it's an extra effort - but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do... and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family,” wrote Gigi.

The supermodel concluded by thanking all those who have abided by her request and aided in maintaining privacy by keeping a distance.

“I would like to send a huge 'Thank You' to those paparazzi who have been so respectful, since I asked them to keep a distance while I walked with the stroller, since my first trip to NYC with Khai. I see you and I appreciate you. For the child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting... it still is an adult that understands and deals with it often. I appreciate you taking the time to read this and hope you can understand where I'm coming from. With love, G,” she signed off.

Gigi and Zayn, who first sparked romance rumours in 2015, reunited in late 2019 after breaking up earlier in the year.

In April 2020, reports surfaced that the couple was expecting their first child together-which Gigi later confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show'.

The couple welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020.