Arrest warrant against 'That's So Raven' star Kyle Massey for sexually explicit communication with a minor

Washington [US]: Actor Kyle Massey, who is a former Disney child star, has had a warrant issued for his arrest in Washington State after the 29-year-old recently missed his court date on Monday morning, where he was called on the charge of "immoral" communication with a minor.

Variety reported that according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Massey was due in court at 8 am on Monday to be arraigned on a charge of immoral communication with a minor.

He did not appear, and a judge has now signed a USD 100,000 warrant for his arrest.

This was not the first court date that Massey has missed in regards to this case, as he also did not appear for the initial arraignment on June 28.

According to the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, an original summons sent to a Los Angeles address was returned to sender and received by the Department of Judicial Administration on June 24. With Massey not showing up again, it seems the judge was fed up and now the actor's a wanted man.

Massey's lawyer, Lee Hutton, told TMZ that Massey's legal team has made several phone calls to the King County District Attorney's office but claims they have not received any response.

Hutton added that Massey is yet to be served and said his legal team is "concerned with the misrepresentations made in court. Indeed, we will move forward to defend these allegations but also determine why due process has not been followed."

A representative from the King's County D.A.'s Office disputed the claim, telling TMZ they never received any type of communication from Massey or his team, "Further, Mr Massey, nor any representatives of him, have filed anything in the Court docket."

The representative further continued, "It is possible that Mr Massey's attorney is calling the wrong office. It's also worth noting that Mr Massey previously acknowledged the filing of the case in past media articles since the first arraignment date, which also included today's new arraignment date. There's no misrepresentation here. Quite simply, Mr Massey did not appear in court."

Prosecutors allege that Massey targeted a minor girl with sexually explicit material via Snapchat. The alleged victim's mother alerted authorities on February 19, 2020, that her daughter had received the supposed explicit material from Massey and that the actor knew the girl was underage.

The mother pressed that Massey had allegedly known the girl since she was four years old. As per Fox News, Massey has previously denied the claims and went as far as to allege he was the target of extortion.