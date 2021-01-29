Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers breaks silence on abuse and cannibalism controversy

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers broke her silence and weighed in on the recent drama surrounding Hammer's social media controversy.

According to E! News, Chambers, who filed for divorce from the 'Call Me By Your Name' star in July, commented on an Instagram report about Hammer's director and co-star in the Oscar-nominated film.

Chambers replied to the report on Instagram about director Luca Guadagnino and Timothee Chalamet's upcoming project, described as a "cannibal love story movie," titled 'Bones & All'.

Elizabeth succinctly wrote "No. Words."