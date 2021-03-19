Armie Hammer booked as suspect in rape-sexual assault case; actor's lawyer calls it 'attention seeking, ill-advised legal bid'

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has been booked as a suspect by Los Angeles Police Department for alleged rape and sexual assault, hours after a 24-year-old woman accused him of rape and physical abuse.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told People magazine that the 34-year-old actor was booked in a case opened by the LAPD on February 3.

On Thursday a woman who changed her name to Effie, to hide her legal name from the public eye, formally accused Hammer of raping her for "over four hours" in 2017. She also accused the actor of "physically, mentally and emotionally" torturing her during their on-again-off-again relationship.

"On April 24th, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent. For example, he beat my feet with a crop so they would hurt with every step I took for the next week. During those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being," she said in a statement.