Ariana Grande's Vera Wang wedding dress inspired by Audrey Hepburn's bridal look from 'Funny Face'

American pop queen Ariana Grande sent fans into frenzy, on Wednesday, as she shared stunning pictures from her wedding ceremony. Grande tied the knot with her beau and real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony on May 15.

For her wedding day, 'The 'Stuck With You' songstress wore a white satin dress by Vera Wang. Wang, who worked with Ariana during Met Gala 2018, revealed that she took inspiration from Audrey Hepburn's bridal look from 'Funny Face'.

The custom-made gown had a corseted top with a sweetheart neck and a low cut back. Ariana rocked the dress with a beautiful veil, which had a satin bow and her signature ponytail.

Vera Wang and popular stylist Mimi Cuttrell came together to style the 'Positions' singer for her big day.

