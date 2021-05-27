Ariana Grande's Vera Wang wedding dress inspired by Audrey Hepburn's bridal look from 'Funny Face'

American pop queen Ariana Grande sent fans into frenzy, on Wednesday, as she shared stunning pictures from her wedding ceremony. Grande tied the knot with her beau and real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony on May 15.
For her wedding day, 'The 'Stuck With You' songstress wore a white satin dress by Vera Wang. Wang, who worked with Ariana during Met Gala 2018, revealed that she took inspiration from Audrey Hepburn's bridal look from 'Funny Face'.
The custom-made gown had a corseted top with a sweetheart neck and a low cut back. Ariana rocked the dress with a beautiful veil, which had a satin bow and her signature ponytail.
Vera Wang and popular stylist Mimi Cuttrell came together to style the 'Positions' singer for her big day.
Check out the pictures here:
On May 18, TMZ learnt that there were less than 20 guests, including family members from both sides and the whole thing was very intimate and filled with a lot of love.
There was no "official ceremony" and the duo said their "I dos in an informal way", according to the sources.
Ariana and Dalton who began dating in early 2020 got engaged just before Christmas. They posted lots of pictures chronicling their romance, and after their engagement; Ariana's mom, Joan, shared her excitement of welcoming Dalton as her son-in-law in the family.
"I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY! Xoxoxo," she wrote in an Instagram post at that time.
As per TMZ, Ariana bought her Montecito house in June from Ellen DeGeneres for which she plunked down USD 6.75 million.
